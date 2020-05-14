Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Gujarat Covid-19 tally inches towards 9,500-mark; all 23 districts affected

Gujarat Covid-19 tally inches towards 9,500-mark; all 23 districts affected

Three hundred sixty four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday. Twenty four people died of the disease.

Updated: May 14, 2020 10:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

327 stranded Indians wait to board an Air India flight for Ahmedabad at London airport as part of government's 'Vande Bharat' mission, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat has the second highest number of coronavirus disease cases in the country after Maharastra. According to Union health ministry update on Thursday, the number of cases in the state is 9,267.

More than 500 (566 to be exact) people have died due to the disease in the state and the number of cured/discharged patients is 3,562, according to the health ministry.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced formation of a committee of experts, headed by former Union Finance Secretary Dr Hasmukh Adhia, to deal with the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The committee will be providing comprehensive recommendations to the Gujarat government for post-Covid-19 economic revival in the state, as per the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).



Three hundred sixty four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday. Twenty four people died of the disease on Wednesday.

Among the 16 districts where new cases were found, Ahmedabad reported 292, Surat 23 and Vadodara 18. The tally of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad rose to 6,645.

In Surat and Vadodara, it rose to 967 and 592, respectively.

The number of Covid-19-related deaths in Ahmedabad thus rose to 446, and that in Surat to 43.

As many as 1,22,297 samples weretested in the state till Wednesday, 2,760 in the last 24 hours, state health authorities said.

Amreli district recorded its first coronavirus case on Wednesday. The pandemic, thus, has now spread to all 33 districts of Gujarat.

Apart from Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat, the districts with high number of cases in Gujarat are Gandhinagar (142), Bhavnagar (100), Banaskantha (82), Anand (80), Aravalli (76), Mehsana (67), Rajkot (66), Botad (56).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

FM Sitharaman’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
May 14, 2020 11:10 IST
Railways says all tickets booked before Covid-19 lockdown to be cancelled
May 14, 2020 10:35 IST
Truck collision in MP kills at least 8 labourers, 50 injured
May 14, 2020 09:22 IST
Covid-19 update: Rohini Jail inmate tests positive for coronavirus, 20 others quarantined
May 14, 2020 10:59 IST

latest news

Haryana govt asks DCs to issue e-passes for inter-state movement of employees engaged in essential services
May 14, 2020 11:16 IST
66 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 4,394
May 14, 2020 11:13 IST
Two more test positive in Sirmaur, Himachal’s tally reaches 69
May 14, 2020 11:12 IST
8-year-old Kerala boy seeks sister’s ‘arrest’ for not playing with him
May 14, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.