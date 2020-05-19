Gujarat Covid tally crosses 12k-mark

Sections
Surat: Gujarat, the third worst-hit state by Covid-19, trailing only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, crossed 12,000 positive cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra has 35,058 confirmed cases of the viral disease...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:39 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

Surat: Gujarat, the third worst-hit state by Covid-19, trailing only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, crossed 12,000 positive cases on Tuesday. Maharashtra has 35,058 confirmed cases of the viral disease and Tamil Nadu 12,448 .

Gujarat recorded 395 more positive cases on Tuesday and 25 deaths in the past 24 hours. “Till Tuesday evening 12,141 cases and 719 deaths have been reported,” said Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health).

“Out of these 25 deaths, 16 deceased had comorbid conditions. Also, 239 people were discharged in the same period. As of now condition of 6,330 patients is stable and 49 are on ventilators,“ she said.

Ashwini Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, urged the people of Gujarat to adhere to restrictions that still remain in place after recent lockdown relaxations.



Shops only related to essential services would remain open in containment zones and that too only between 9 am and 3 pm, Kumar said. Similarly, in non-containment areas, shops and offices will be open from 7 am to 6 pm on the basis of the odd-even formula. Drug stores, health care and medical facilities will be open 24 hours.

Kumar added that a night curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 8 am across the state which will be implemented very strictly. “All the shifts of employees in all the industries will have to be completed by 06:00 in the evening as per the concession given to start phased industry business in the state. All industrial houses should be vigilant so that employees can reach their homes by 6.00 pm so that there are no cases of curfew violations.”

