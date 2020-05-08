Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Gujarat creates a fund of Rs 100 crore for Covid startups

Gujarat creates a fund of Rs 100 crore for Covid startups

A senior official of the government told that chief minister Vijay Rupani has decided to take the advantage of research, technology and knowledge of young and enthusiastic startups in Gujarat in the battle against the global epidemic Covid-19.

Updated: May 08, 2020 15:13 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times Surat

Gujarat government has announced to help the startups who would join the battle against Covid-19 (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

The Gujarat government has announced to help the startups who would join the battle against Covid-19 with their knowledge and expertise by creating a fund of Rs 100 crore.

A senior official of the government told that chief minister Vijay Rupani has decided to take the advantage of research, technology and knowledge of young and enthusiastic startups in Gujarat in the battle against the global epidemic Covid-19.

“The CM had video conference with with heads of seven leading equity companies on Thursday to discuss the issue. After which these equity companies have allocated Rs 100 crore as a prominent venture capital fund to support such young startups. As a result, young startups who are ready to use their technology-knowledge capabilities to help fight the global epidemic Covid-19 will find new inspiration and help. As many as 31 such startups are supported by this fund,” said the official.

He added that for this purpose KPMG has joined as a knowledge partner and has offered support to such startups for technology application in surveillance, contact tracking, PPE kits, N-95 masks, quarantine welfare, etc.



“In this conference the principal secretary to the chief minister M.K. Das, representatives of of KPMG, Urban Company, Sikyoiya Capital and other had joined too. The state government aims to utilize the knowledge and skills of the enthusiastic young startup in the fight against Covid-19,” the official added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of WHO meet, chorus for Covid-19 probe that puts China under the lens
May 08, 2020 13:08 IST
Tired migrants sat on tracks for rest, fell asleep. 16 run over by train
May 08, 2020 13:30 IST
Talk to CMs regularly, make them partners in fight with Covid: Rahul to PM
May 08, 2020 14:54 IST
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
May 08, 2020 11:04 IST

latest news

Aurangabad train accident: Loco pilot blew horn to warn labourers, says ministry
May 08, 2020 16:05 IST
India U-17 coach Dennerby impressed by players’ fitness regime at home
May 08, 2020 16:01 IST
How Xiaomi’s Mi Box 4K fares against its Amazon, Google rivals
May 08, 2020 15:59 IST
Court extends CBI remand of Wadhawans in Yes Bank scam till May 10
May 08, 2020 15:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.