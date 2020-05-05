Sections
Gujarat gets permission to conduct ‘Solidarity Trial’ for Covid-19

“The Solidarity Trial will compare four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against Covid-19,” the World Health Organization states.

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Surat

Four medicines under the trial are Remdesivir, Lopinavir, Interferon (beta 1 a) and hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquine. (HT Photo)

The Gujarat government has received the permission from the Centre to conduct ‘Solidarity Trial’ for the Covid-19 virus, state government officials said.

To get the permission a representation was chosen by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani before Union Home Minister Amit Shah a few days back.

“The Centre has given permission to conduct Solidarity Trial for the ‘Covid-19’ virus at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad,” said a government official, adding that the permissions to conduct similar trials at four other colleges are the under process.



After receiving permission from the Government of India, the registration process for conducting the trials on ‘Covid-19’ patients has begun at the BJ Medical College.

After obtaining the permission for four other colleges of the state during this week, the registration of the Covid-19 patients and medical trials of four medicines under the ‘Solidarity Trial’ will begin at SVP College in Ahmedabad, GMERS Medical College at Gotri-Vadodara, Government Medical College and New Civil Hospital at Surat, and PDU Medical College at Rajkot.

“These four medicines are Remdesivir, Lopinavir, Interferon (beta 1 a) and hydroxychloroquine or Chloroquine. As a result of these experiments, an effective proper medicine for the Covid-19 will be found quickly. Not only this, but it will also enhance the probability of faster recovery of the infected patients,” the official added.

The international clinical trial, ‘Solidarity Trial’, for the Covid-19 is being conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) in association with others in more than 100 countries across the world. Similarly, the WHO is going to conduct ‘Solidarity Trial’ in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in India.

Under the ‘Solidarity Trial’ four treatment options are compared against the standard medium of care to assess their relative effectiveness against Covid-19. By enrolling patients in multiple countries, the ‘Solidarity Trial’ aims to rapidly discover whether any of the drugs slow disease progression or improve survival. Other drugs can be added based on emerging evidence.

