Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Gujarat govt slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 800

Gujarat govt slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 800

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that since the prices of test kits have come down, the state government decided to pass on this benefit to people.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:56 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ahemdabad Gujarat

The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production. (PTI)

The Gujarat government on Tuesday reduced the price of RT-PCR tests conducted by private laboratories for Covid-19 to Rs 800 from Rs 1,500.

Deputy chief minister Nitin Patel told reporters here that since the prices of test kits have come down, the state government decided to pass on this benefit to people.

“From today, the government-authorised private laboratories will charge Rs 800 for an RT-PCR test, a reduction of Rs 700 from the current rate,” Patel said.

The prices of test kits have come down following large scale production, he said.



If a laboratory assistant is called at home to collect samples, the charge for the RT-PCR test will be Rs 1,100, he said, adding that labs charge Rs 2,000 for the home collection service at present.

The decision to slash the test rates was taken by the government’s core group under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi and the Congress-led government in Rajasthan also recently announced reduction in the prices of RT-PCR tests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Farmers’ leaders, govt meet ends; next round of talks on Dec 3
Dec 01, 2020 19:03 IST
Govt never spoke about vaccinating the entire country, says health ministry
Dec 01, 2020 18:28 IST
Covid-19 cases per million lowest in India: Govt
Dec 01, 2020 17:16 IST
China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s jihadi arsenal: Intel
Dec 01, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

SIT advises ED probe into property of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, aides
Dec 01, 2020 19:01 IST
Rahul Saggu shares ways to achieve success in a noisy world
Dec 01, 2020 18:59 IST
Gujarat govt slashes RT-PCR test price to Rs 800
Dec 01, 2020 18:56 IST
Mumbai Police shares clip from Mirzapur to convey cyber safety message
Dec 01, 2020 18:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.