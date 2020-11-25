Gujarat: Legislative officers’ meeting to mark President Kovind’s first physical appearance in 7 months

President Ram Nath Kovind along with first lady Savita Kovind boards the Air India One- B777 aircraft for the inaugural flight to Chennai on Tuesday. (ANI)

The 80th meeting of presiding officers of the Indian legislative assemblies and Parliament, a two-day event at the banks of Narmada river, will mark the return of the outdoor appearance of President Ram Nath Kovind in public programmes.

The President, who will inaugurate the event on Wednesday, will be physically participating in an event after a gap of almost seven months.

He was advised against physical meetings and programmes in the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases. For the past seven months, the President cut down on visitors, inaugurated programmes and events online and avoided travelling outside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Yes, the presiding officers meeting and the celebrations of Constitution Day would mark the President’s first public event after a long gap due to Covid-19,” said a Rashtrapati Bhavan officer.

The President will fly to Vadodara from Delhi on Wednesday in the brand new, state of the art VVIP aircraft that saw its maiden flight to Chennai on Tuesday as the President went to visit Tirupati.

While the VVIP aircraft too starts flying for official trips, the much-touted seaplane is also being used in this programme. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla flew in to Kevadia in the sea plane from Ahmedabad on Tuesday.