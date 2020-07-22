Gujarat: Record 1,026 new cases; coronavirus tally crosses 50,000

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Ahmedabad Gujarat

With a highest one-day spike of 1,026, around 300 of them from Surat district, coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 50,000-mark on Tuesday, the health department said.

While the case tally reached 50,465, the death toll due to the pandemic rose to 2,201 with 34 patients succumbing, it said.

744 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, hence the recovered cases increased to 36,403.

Surat district reported 298 new cases, the highest in the state, followed by Ahmedabad at 199.

The total Covid-19 cases in Surat are now 10,840 while Ahmedabad has reported 24,767 cases so far.

Vadodara on Tuesday reported 75 new cases and Rajkot 58.

Among other districts, Dahod reported 39 new cases, Bhavnagar 38, Gandhinagar 31, Banaskantha 25, Surendranagar 21, Patan 20, Narmada 19, Gir Somnath and Mehsana 18 each, Navsari and Panchmahal 17, Bharuch 16, Kheda 14, Junagadh 12, Valsad 13, Kutch nine, Anand and Botad eight, Amreli seven.

Of 34 deaths during the day, the highest 21 were reported in Surat, taking the district’s toll to 467.

Ahmedabad reported the death of six Covid-19 patients, raising its toll to 1,557.

Vadodara reported two deaths, while Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Kutch and Patan reported one fatality each, the health department’s release said.

The number of recovered cases in Ahmedabad rose to 19,413 and that in Surat rose to 6,961 with 205 and 173 patients getting discharged, respectively.

Gujarat now has 11,861 active coronavirus cases. The condition of 82 patients is critical, the release said.

4,16,520 persons have been quarantined in the state -- 2,701 persons in quarantine centres and 4,13,819 at home.

Gujarat coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 50,465, new cases 1,026, deaths 2,201, discharged 36,403, active cases 11,861 and people tested so far 5,62,682.