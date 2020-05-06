Gujarat reports biggest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases

Medical staff screening the body temperature of a migrant worker before boarding the bus to go to their native place during the Covid-19 lockdown in Surat on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat reached 6,245 on Tuesday after 441 new cases were reported, while a record 49 more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll in the state to 368, health department official said.

The state reported the highest single-day positive cases and also death of COVID-19 patients so far. Of these, Ahmedabad accounted for 349 new cases and 39 deaths. Vadodara reported 20 new cases and Surat 17.

Of the patients who died on Tuesday, 34 were classified to be co-morbid and high-risk patients, the official added.

Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters that the recovery rate in the state has improved to 22.11 per cent from 9.48 per cent ten days ago.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government on Tuesday formed a committee to ensure the overall management and coordination for sending back migrant workers from Surat to their native places. The moves comes a day after nearly 204 migrant workers were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at policemen, demanding that they be allowed to go home.

The workers, mainly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have been charged with rioting and attempt to murder after the fourth incident of violence in Surat in the past 23 days.

Secretary to chief minister Aswani Kumar said the committee will be headed by minister of state for health, Kishor Kanani, MM Patel, commissioner of municipalities administration and three other officers.

“The committee will coordinate with regional administrations in Botad, Bhavnagar, Amreli, etc and ensure the safe return of migrant workers,” Kumar said.

“The state, in coordination with the central government, has successfully sent 42 thousand migrant workers through 35 labour trains to various states like U.P, Bihar, Orissa, etc ...”

Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha said migrant workers from various cities must be patient and cooperate with the authorities. “If people take the law into their hands, strict actions will be taken against them,” said Jha.

The Gujarat government on Tuesday also received the permission from the Centre to conduct ‘Solidarity Trial’ for the Covid-19, officials said.

“The Solidarity Trial will compare four treatment options against standard of care, to assess their relative effectiveness against Covid-19,” the World Health Organization states.

“The Centre has given permission to conduct Solidarity Trial for the ‘Covid-19’ virus at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad,” said Jyanti Ravi, principal secretary (health) adding that the permissions to conduct similar trials at four other colleges are under process.

(With PTI inputs)