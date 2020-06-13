Gujarat’s Covid-19 cases go past 23,000-mark with 517 new patients, 33 deaths

Of the 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, coronavirus hotspot Ahmedabad alone has reported 344 positive cases, taking the tally in the district to 16,306 and fatalities to 1,165. (ANI PHOTO.)

Gujarat on Saturday recorded 517 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, including 26 from coronavirus hotspot Ahmedabad, taking the total case count of the state past the 23,000-mark to touch 23,079, the state health department said.

The death toll in Gujarat rose to 1,449, with the addition of the 33 latest fatalities due to the infectious coronavirus disease.

A total of 390 patients, including 255 from Ahmedabad and 88 from Surat, were cured and discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 15,891, health department data said.

Gujarat, currently, has 5,739 active cases out of whom at least 61 patients are critical and on ventilator support.

Of the 33 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, 26 deaths occurred in Ahmedabad, three deaths were reported in Surat, two in Amreli and one each in Bhavnagar and Patan districts.

Of the 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, coronavirus hotspot Ahmedabad alone has reported 344 positive cases, taking the tally in the district to 16,306 and fatalities to 1,165.

Other Gujarat cities, Surat and Vadodara, reported 59 and 40 cases, respectively, taking the total count in Surat to 2,503, and the tally in Vadodara to 1,511.

In Gujarat, 24 of 33 districts reported coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including Gandhinagar (9), Bhavnagar (7) and Mehsana (6), the health department said.

The state has so far tested 2,83,623 samples and an estimated 2,11,867 people are quarantined t avoid the spread of the infection. After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, Gujarat is the fourth worst-hit state in the country by the coronavirus pandemic.