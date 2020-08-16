Gujarat seeks male Great Indian Bustard chicks from Rajasthan

With only female Great Indian Bustard (GIB) remaining, Gujarat has once again indicated the need for the re-introduction of male chicks from Rajasthan but the government is not in the position to translocate male chicks at present, a top official said.

The GIB, the state bird of Rajasthan, figures as critically endangered in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list, 2011, and Schedule-I that accords it the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. WI). Surveys show that the number of GIB has reduced by 75 percent in the last 30 years.

To conserve the critically endangered GIB, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) launched the project, ‘Habitat Improvement and Conservation Breeding of Great Indian Bustard: An Integrated Approach’, during March 2016 in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Rajasthan forest department and NGOs with the financial support from the National Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Funds.

An official familiar with the project said that the temporary conservation breeding centre (CSC) at Sam (Jaisalmer) is functioning well and till date 10 eggs of GIB have hatched.

Meanwhile, Gujarat has recently placed a demand for GIB male chicks.

“Yes, during the recent review of the GIB’s conservation efforts through video conferencing, we had made such a proposal before the MoEFCC officials. In 2016, there were 25 GIB individuals in Gujarat but now only 5-7 GIB individuals (all females) are being reported. Gujarat needs permission for re-introduction of male GIB chicks from Rajasthan, but no decision was taken on it so far,” said Sanjay Sisodia, additional principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Gujarat.

Will Rajasthan consider Gujarat’s demand? At present, according to officials, the answer is “no” and it will depend on the future results of conservation breeding.

“We do not have male chicks available right now, so we cannot respond to it right now. Conservation breeding of the GIBs is going on in the state, making the founder population. Our focus is on the next generation, a reproduction of the founder Population, for which we will have to wait for five years. If the next generation’s production is as expected, then we will be able to consider Gujarat’s demand, Karnataka’s or any other state,” said Arindam Tomar, additional principal chief conservator and chief wildlife warden of Rajasthan.

He added, as per the project design of conservation breeding, we cannot share the founder population with anyone. Not everyone will be able to take care of it. After the production of the next generation, we will not mind giving any chick in favourable condition, because it is a national asset.