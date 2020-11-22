Gujarat: Seven charred to death in car-dumper truck collision

A woman was rescued from the SUV and admitted to a hospital, the officer said, adding that she is the lone survivor. (ANI)

Seven persons, including three children, were charred to death on Saturday when their car caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district, police said.

Occupants of the car, all members of two families, were returning to their homes in Patan district when the incident occurred in early hours near Kherva village, deputy superintendent of police P K Patel told reporters.

“Members of two families had gone on a three-day trip, and were on their way from the temple town of Chotila in Surendranagar district when the accident occurred,” the DySP said.

"Members of two families had gone on a three-day trip, and were on their way from the temple town of Chotila in Surendranagar district when the accident occurred," the DySP said.

The deceased are identified as Ramesh Nai (38), his wife Kailashben (35) and their children Sunni (12) and Shital (8)--all from Korda village, and their relatives Haresh Nai (35), his wife Sejalben (32) and son Harshil (6), who hailed from Nanapura village, he said, adding that investigation is underway.