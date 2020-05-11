Gumnam hai koi: This ghost is scaring the hell out of people breaking the lockdown in an Odisha village  

Sections
This Bollywood inspired ghost in a sari is ensuring that people do not step out from their homes in the night.

Updated: May 11, 2020 00:46 IST

By Prerna Gauba, Hindustan Times

When nothing works, desi nuskha does its magic! A ghost is on the prowl in a village in Odisha. Apparently hired by the gram panchayat, the sari-clad woman with chalk-white skin roams around at night to ensure that people follow the lockdown. As excepted, her payal goes chhan chhan when she walks. Villagers scream and retreat as soon as they see her.

“This does seem like a scene from a comedy horror film! Full marks for creativity to the person who thought about this. We also need to educate people so that they do not take the pandemic lightly and do not fall for rumours,” says film director Madhureeta Anand. Model and actor Renee Dhyani says it’s a great idea to use quirk and humour to send across a serious message. And she would love to play this ghost! “This is out-of-the-box thinking. I would love to play this ghost. I love the way she dresses up and walks in the video,” says Dhyani. From cops wearing corona shaped helmet in Chennai to a man dressed as Yamraj in Delhi warning people not to break the lockdown, authorities are coming up with all sorts of quirky ideas across India to contain Covid-19.  But this ghost surely sets a tough benchmark! 

