Gunmen shoot dead jewellery shop owner in Srinagar

The shop owner who was critically injured in the shooting died on the way to hospital. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A jewellery outlet owner was killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on him in Sarai Bala area near Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

Police said that gunmen shot Satpal at his shop injuring him critically.

“He was rushed to a hospital in a critical state,” said sub divisional police officer, Shahjahan Ahmad.

Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh(SMHS) Hospital where Satpal was taken, said that he died before he could be treated.

“He was brought dead to the hospital,” Choudhary said.

The police officer said that Satpal was a resident of Indira Nagar in Srinagar.

After the incident, security officials rushed to the area to trace the attackers. It is not known yet how many men were involved in the shooting.