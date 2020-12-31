Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Gunmen shoot dead jewellery shop owner in Srinagar

Gunmen shoot dead jewellery shop owner in Srinagar

Police said that gunmen shot the victim at his shop near Lal Chowk.

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The shop owner who was critically injured in the shooting died on the way to hospital. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A jewellery outlet owner was killed after unknown gunmen opened fire on him in Sarai Bala area near Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Thursday evening.

Police said that gunmen shot Satpal at his shop injuring him critically.

“He was rushed to a hospital in a critical state,” said sub divisional police officer, Shahjahan Ahmad.

Nazir Choudhary, Medical Superintendent of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh(SMHS) Hospital where Satpal was taken, said that he died before he could be treated.



“He was brought dead to the hospital,” Choudhary said.

The police officer said that Satpal was a resident of Indira Nagar in Srinagar.

After the incident, security officials rushed to the area to trace the attackers. It is not known yet how many men were involved in the shooting.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

To strengthen BJP’s presence across states, Nadda rejigs national team
by Smriti Kak Ramachandran
BS Yediyurappa is the father of Operation Kamala, says Siddaramiah
by Venkatesha Babu
In another U-turn, KCR decides to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
CBI raids youth TMC leader’s homes in Kolkata in coal smuggling case
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Indian, Afghan clerics jointly call on Taliban to stop attacks on civilians
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Maharashtra extends lockdown till January 31
by Faisal Malik
ED being weaponised by BJP to hound political opponents: Mehbooba Mufti
by HT Correspondent
Pulwama shuts down in protest against Srinagar encounter
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.