Gupkar alliance an exploitative outfit formed to grab power: BJP

The National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party are the two major constituents of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration led by Farooq Abdullah. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday called constituents of Gupkar Alliance an “exploitative outfit”, whose sole aim was to come to power and “hide their misdeeds”.

The BJP also asked Congress to make its stand clear on joining the Gupkar Alliance, which has “openly given pro-Pak and pro-China statements”.

“Gupkar alliance is not a political organisation but an exploitative outfit. The sole aim of this group is to come to power and at the same time hide their black deeds like illegally occupying land, getting them regularised, corruption cases and murders at the CM’s residence. Since all these cases will be investigated, they have joined hands to get power and hide their misdeeds,” BJP’s chief spokesman advocate Sunil Sethi told reporters.

Sethi said that despite joining hands, differences have cropped up among the constituents over allotment of tickets for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“While PDP has become the assistant of the NC, senior leaders and workers have started leaving PDP,” he said.

One of the founding members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former minister Muzaffar Hussain Beigh recently quit the party.

“It is the same story with other parties in the alliance. I am confident that rebel leaders and workers of the PDP, who will contest as independents, will emerge winners from Kashmir in the upcoming polls,” he said.

Sethi also expressed surprise that the Congress joined the Gupkar bandwagon.

“The Congress has to clear its stand. It should tell the people whether it endorses the pro-Pak and pro-China statements of PDP and NC. Congress cannot sail into boats and try to fool the people. The people won’t allow their duplicity to succeed,” he said.

The BJP spokesman also took a swipe at the NC and the PDP saying “till recently they were not ready to contest any elections and demanded restoration of Article 370 and today they are on board just to get into the corridors of power.”

Earlier in the day, Ravinder Raina, the JP’s chief in Jammu and Kashmir said the Congress joining teh Gupkar Alliance was “treachery”.

“Congress has embraced those (Gupkar alliance), who speak the language of Xi Jinping, Syed Salahuddin, Azhar Masons and Hafiz Dared. It amounts to treason. By joining Gupkar alliance Congress has joined Pakistan and China but people will not forgive them, “ said.

Raina further said that Congress wanted to deprive Dalits, West Pakistan refugees, women and Valmikis of their basic rights in J&K.