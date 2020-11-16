Gupkar alliance wants to continue with corruption in J&K, says RS Prasad, seeks explanation from Congress

The Congress must reply to its stand on the comments made by the leaders of Gupkar Alliance. (Photo: @BJP4India)

Seeking explanation from Congress for extending support to Jammu and Kashmir’s Gupkar alliance, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday questioned Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti’s recent ‘anti-national’ comments. “Farooq Abdullah has hoped for China’s support in bringing back Article 370 of the Constitution. Mehbooba Mufti has said there will be no tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir before the restoration of Article 370. I want to question them whether they don’t want national laws to be implemented in J&K. So that they can continue with the corruption.”

National conference leader Farooq Abdullah’s recent comment of Article 370 has led to controversies as he has been quoted as saying, “I am hopeful that with their support, Article 370 will be restored in J&K.”

Later, his party denied the allegations and accused the BJP of twisting his words. “Our President articulated people’s anger over the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A by Parliament on August 5 last year as he has consistently done in recent months,” a spokesperson of the National Conference later clarified.

Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, on the other hand, earlier said she would hold the tricolour and the flag of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state together.

Referring to these two comments which BJP termed as “seditious” and “anti-national”, Prasad said, “We have many questions to ask Congress as it is also with the alliance now. Congress has the liberty to tie up with any party it wants. We can’t question that. But we can question the agenda,” Prasad said.

“There are two brutal truths of Jammu and Kashmir. India was partitioned, refugees from Pakistan came. Those who were left behind in Kashmir did not even get the rights to vote, buy land or houses. But those who left Kashmir behind and reached Punjab and beyond went on to become Prime Minister and deputy Prime Minister. Kashmir met a brutal fate,” the minister said.