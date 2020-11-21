Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Gurguram, Faridabad begin random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border

Gurguram, Faridabad begin random Covid-19 testing at Delhi border

After Noida, the authorities in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad have begun random testing of commuters travelling from Delhi.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 19:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a woman amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, in Noida, India. (Reuters file photo)

With Delhi battling the massive third wave of Covid-19, its neighbours have started taking precautions in border areas to test people coming from the capital.

Click here for complete coverage of Covid-19

After Noida, the authorities in Haryana’s Gurugram and Faridabad have begun random testing of commuters travelling from Delhi. People are being tested randomly on Delhi-Gurugram borders; 400 people have been tested so far with three resulting Covid-19 positive. According to the authorities, random testing on borders will help in identification of the most affected areas.

Noida was the first district near Delhi to launch random Covid-19 checks at the borders on Wednesday. As per the officials, Noida’s Delhi border reported higher positivity rate of Covid-19 in comparison to the other areas of the district.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has put in place stringent measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for strict adherence to the Covid-19 protocol and increased the fine for not wearing a mask, spitting in public or not following social distancing from Rs 500 to Rs 2000.

Also Read | Punjab ready to help Delhi govt to fight Covid-19 crisis: Amarinder Singh

Delhi in November broke its previous records by reporting more than 8,000 cases on a single day while also surpassing the five lakh-mark. The surge in number of Covid-19 cases is reported when the national capital is struggling from paucity of hospital beds, fighting immense air pollution and approaching chilly winter waves.

With this huge rise and struggles, Delhi’s adjoining areas are fearing spillover of Covid-19 cases.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Nov 21, 2020 19:20 IST
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 20:08 IST
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Nov 21, 2020 18:20 IST
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Nov 21, 2020 18:54 IST

latest news

Three seriously injured in car-truck collision on Ludhiana’s Tibba Road
Nov 21, 2020 20:14 IST
Kerala govt launches twin attacks against opposition, Centre as central agencies close in
Nov 21, 2020 20:14 IST
When citizens act against their interest | Opinion
Nov 21, 2020 20:04 IST
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
Nov 21, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.