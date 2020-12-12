Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Guruvayur temple closed for devotees as 22 employees test Covid positive

Guruvayur temple closed for devotees as 22 employees test Covid positive

The Thrissur district administration has declared areas surrounding temple town as a containment zone

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 10:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Out of 160 employees at the temple, at least 48 have tested positive so far, after three rounds of random tests. (REUTERS)

Kerala’s famous Sree Krishna temple in Guruvayur was closed for devotees for at least two weeks after 22 employees were tested positive on Friday. The temple administration said daily rituals and other offerings will continue as usual at the shrine.

Later, the Thrissur district administration has declared areas surrounding temple town as a containment zone. But weddings and other rituals, which were booked earlier, will be done outside the temple adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols, an official of the temple board said. Out of 160 employees at the temple, at least 48 have tested positive so far, after three rounds of random tests.

Most of the infected employees were asymptomatic. The temple administration has decided to conduct RT-PCR tests every month among employees.

One of the oldest temples that devotees believe was built by Deva Guru Brahaspati and Lord Vayu after deluge in Dwaraka (hence, Guruvayur), an estimated 2.5 million devotees throng the temple every year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers protest enters 17th day: Toll plazas of Karnal, Panipat overpowered
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Shah meets cops, security officials to pre-empt any chances of violence in Delhi
by Shishir Gupta
India set to ask Pak for info on 7 Pulwama perpetrators
by Neeraj Chauhan
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 9.8 million, 30,006 fresh cases in 24 hrs
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Mexico’s senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples
by Reuters| Posted by Nishtha Grover
California files to join US antitrust lawsuit against Google
by Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Guruvayur temple closed for devotees as 22 employees test Covid positive
by HT Correspondent
Conway joins Green, ruled out of ongoing tour game against India due to concussion
by Press Trust of India
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.