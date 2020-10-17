Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera. But conditions apply

Gyms in Maharashtra will reopen after Dusshera. But conditions apply

Monorails will start running from October 17 while Mumbai metro will start from October 19.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 19:43 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra announced reopening of gyms after Dusshera but only if SOP are maintained strictly. (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that gyms and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to restart operations after Dusshera but only if they strictly follow the Standard Operation Procedures (SOP). Going by this, the gyms which have been shut since March when the nationwide lockdown was announced to combat the spread of Covid-19 are likely to open in the last week of October.

Maharashtra — with the highest Covid-19 cases in the country — is following a strict unlocking, separate from the other states. The Centre had allowed gyms and fitness centres to reopen across the country in the last phase of unlocking. But Maharashtra didn’t allow gyms to reopen. Cinema halls, religious places, swimming pools — which have been allowed to resume functioning elsewhere — are still closed in Maharashtra.

The issue of what will be reopening has become a contentious one in the wake of mounting pressure to reopen temples in the state. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s “secularism” as he is not allowing temples in the state to open.

The Maharashtra government has recently allowed weekly markets, monorails, metro rails, business-to-business exhibitions to gradually start functioning. Monorails will start running from October 17 while Mumbai metro will start from October 19. The number of Mumbai locals has been increased from October 15. Women are also allowed to travel now in Mumbai local trains.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar on peace and tranquillity affected along LAC
Oct 17, 2020 19:39 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
IPL 2020 Highlights: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
Oct 17, 2020 19:28 IST
‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Oct 17, 2020 18:22 IST

latest news

AB de Villiers does it again, RCB trump RR in last-over thriller
Oct 17, 2020 19:38 IST
Bihar Assembly election: BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain, Rajiv Pratap Rudy in second list of star campaigners
Oct 17, 2020 19:39 IST
Wife of arrested Kerala journalist stages protest, urges CM Yogi to release him
Oct 17, 2020 19:36 IST
Reconciling tradition with modernity on day three
Oct 17, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.