H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

H D Deve Gowda takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 09:34 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka (Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda on Sunday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Gowda, 87, was in June elected to the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka. This is the first time that the JD(S) leader has become a member of the Upper House since 1996.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called for oath-taking by newly elected members.

After taking oath in Kannada, Gowda greeted the chair with folded hands.

Naidu remarked that he is a “good addition to our House”.

“Former prime minister and one of the senior-most leaders of our country has come to our House,” he said.

