Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Haj 2021: Last date of submission of forms extended till January 10

Haj 2021: Last date of submission of forms extended till January 10

The date has been extended keeping in mind the pandemic situation.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 13:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a meeting on Thursday to discuss the preparations and registrations for Haj 2021 amid Covid-19 pandemic situation, it has been decided that the last date of submission of forms for Haj 2021 will be extended till January 10, 2021. “The entire Haj 2021 process has been done with significant changes in view of the Corona pandemic. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia,” minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said after Thursday’s meeting.

The last date for application was December 10. But it has been extended in the view of the Covid-19 situation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM lays foundation stone of new Parliament building, multi-faith prayer on
Dec 10, 2020 13:48 IST
At Asean meet, Rajnath Singh delivers a clear message to China on Ladakh
Dec 10, 2020 13:06 IST
Farmers’ protest: Why agri reforms are hard to sell
Dec 10, 2020 12:19 IST
Parliament: From a circular building of Rs 83 lakh to a Rs 970-cr triangular edifice
Dec 10, 2020 13:39 IST

latest news

Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik joins ED’s probe into ‘money laundering’ by TOPSGRUP
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Pooja Bedi on standing up for men’s rights: ‘They hurt, they cry’
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Google reveals list of top searches: Parasite leads among movies
Dec 10, 2020 13:51 IST
Bihar Varsity Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4638 teaching vacancies, here’s direct link
Dec 10, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.