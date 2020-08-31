Half of all Covid-19 deaths in India come from 3 states

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) – the proportion of deaths among those who test positive for the infection – stands at 1.78 percent, much lower than the global average of 3.34 percent.

Half of India’s Covid-19 death load till Sunday was reported from three states, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, according to the union health ministry. There were 971 deaths reported across the country on Sunday of which 30.48 percent were reported in Maharashtra alone.

So far, 64,469 people have died of the viral infection across the country. India’s case fatality rate (CFR) – the proportion of deaths among those who test positive for the infection – stands at 1.78 percent, much lower than the global average of 3.34 percent.

The highest CFR has been recorded by countries like the United Kingdom where 12.4 percent of those diagnosed with the infection have died and Mexico where 10.7 percent have died.

Also read: West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak

In India, the three states also account for the highest number of new cases. Of the 78,512 new cases recorded on Sunday, 21 percent came from Maharashtra, followed by 13.5 percent from Andhra Pradesh, and 11.27 percent from Karnataka.

Nearly 70 percent of all new cases were reported from just seven states with other states reporting the rest. Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh each accounted for 8.27 percent of the cases, West Bengal was at 3.85 percent while Odisha reported 3.84 percent of the total new Covid-19 cases in the country.

States that have been reporting the highest number of cases and deaths have been asked by the health ministry to undertake aggressive measures and ensure higher testing, effective clinical management to save lives, and efficient monitoring at various levels.

Also read: First cases of Covid-19 deaths emerge in Uttarakhand Police

To effectively control the spread of Covid-19, the government has focused on ramping up the testing capacity to over one million a day. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the target in July end, India has breached the mark twice – on August 21 with 1.02 million tests and on August 30 with 1.05 million tests.

In the last 24 hours, however, only 846,278 tests were conducted taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the country to over 42 million till Sunday midnight.