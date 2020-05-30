Sections
Home / India News / Handkerchiefs, towels can be used as masks in Indore: Official

Handkerchiefs, towels can be used as masks in Indore: Official

Indore, which is the one of worst-hit districts in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been given limited relaxations during the lockdown with the resumption of few economic activities.

Updated: May 30, 2020 14:42 IST

By Press Trust of India, Indore

As per an order issued by district collector Manish Singh on Friday night, it was obligatory for people to wear surgical masks when they step out of their homes within the limits of the district, the official said. (ANI)

The administration in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district has lifted the ban on the use of “rumaal” (handkerchief) and “gamchha” (cotton towel) as masks as a precaution against COVID-19, following objections from citizens and leaders, an official said.

Indore, which is the one of worst-hit districts in the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been given limited relaxations during the lockdown with the resumption of few economic activities.

As per an order issued by district collector Manish Singh on Friday night, it was obligatory for people to wear surgical masks when they step out of their homes within the limits of the district, the official said.

The use of handkerchief, towels etc will be prohibited and not be included in the category of masks, the order had stated.



According to officials, this order was issued under the Pandemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 in a bid to protect common people from COVID-19.

However, BJP MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani told PTI that after learning about the order, he had approached the district administration and requested them to change it in public interest.

“Gamchhas are convenient for most people and can be used as a precautionary measure against contracting the infection. Many are already using it to protect themselves from the sun,” he said.

Several people took to social media to raise objections about the order, claiming that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using “gamchha” to protect himself from COVID-19.

Following these objections, the district collector changed the order, lifting the ban on the use of “gamchhas” and handkerchiefs as masks.

According to the revised order, people will now be able to use different types of masks, including towels and two-layered handkerchiefs when they step out of their homes.

The district collector also stated that a spot fine of Rs 100 will be imposed on people who don’t wear protective gear on their faces.

Fines ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 will be collected on the spot from heads of commercial institutions, offices etc, if employee dont wear masks at workplaces, the order stated.

According to official information, Indore has so far reported 3,431 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Home guard shot dead in Bihar’s Begusarai
May 30, 2020 16:13 IST
Irrfan Khan’s friend says actor helped raise funds for Covid relief
May 30, 2020 16:07 IST
Undertrial tests positive in Hisar
May 30, 2020 16:08 IST
Salman Khan donates hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police
May 30, 2020 16:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.