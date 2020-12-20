Sections
Hans Raj visits rural pockets in north west Delhi to apprise people of ‘benefits’ of farm laws

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, New Delhi

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans is visiting rural pockets of his constituency, including Narela, Bawana and Mundka, meeting farmers and distributing Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar’s recent letter addressed to the protesting farmers. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times)

BJP MP and Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans is reaching out to people in villages bordering Haryana in his parliamentary constituency north west Delhi to apprise them of the “benefits” of the Centre’s three agriculture laws being opposed by farmers.

Hans’s South Delhi counterpart Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday also took out a nine-km-long ‘Kisan Kanoon Kalyan Samarthan Yatra’ passing many villages including Jaitpur, Badarpur, Meethapur and Molarband in his constituency.

Hans is visiting rural pockets of his constituency, including Narela, Bawana and Mundka, meeting farmers and distributing Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar’s recent letter addressed to the protesting farmers.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping at Delhi borders for over three weeks, demanding the Centre to scrap the three farm laws and provide legal guarantee of minimum support price(MSP) for crops. Two border points Singhu and Tikri in north west Delhi have become focal points of the farmers’ protests.



There are around 100 villages in north west Delhi bordering Haryana and they have impact on the villages and people living in the neighbouring states, Hans said.

The farmers should read the leaflets of Tomar’s letter to understand how the new farm laws are “beneficial” to them and how some people are taking advantage of the current situation and creating confusion among them, he said.

“I am sure that when this leaflet will reach the farmers and they read it, the prevailing atmosphere will definitely be positive. The farmers will be able to know how many benefits the new laws have and that its opponents are working to harm everyone under the cover of farmers’ protests,” Hans said.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar recently issued an eight-page open letter to farmers, saying the Centre is ready to address all their concerns.

Tomar, in the letter, had said the Modi government was committed to the welfare of farmers and stressed that the new agri laws are aimed at benefiting small and marginal farmers.

Hans said leaflets of Tomar’s letters will be widely distributed in north west Delhi areas, especially Narela, Bawana and Mundka inhabited by the farmers.

The district and ward unit leaders and workers will deliver the leaflets while Hans will also visit each of the assembly constituencies in north west to create awareness about the farm laws, party leaders said.

