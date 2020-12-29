Sections
Hanumantha Rao demands police protection citing threat to life from Revanth Reddy’s supporters

In a letter to the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy Gar, Rao said that he started getting calls from an unknown number from the afternoon of December 25.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 05:15 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Hyderabad

The senior Congress leader said that in his 42-year political career he opposed many leaders across party lines, but never received such threats in his life, and requested the DCP to provide him sufficient protection (security). (ANI)

“A call came to me around 3.30 pm (December 25). The caller was using filthy and vulgar language. He questioned me as to why I was opposing Revanth Reddy becoming TPCC President. The caller himself made the conversation viral on social media wherein my photograph and Revanth Reddy’s photographs were displaying. I brought the matter to the notice of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. He told me to lodge the complaint with the Commissioner of Cyberabad since the incident happened there. Then I wrote a complaint and gave it to the ACP He has forwarded it to the Inspector, Raidurgam,” he wrote in the letter.

Notably, Rao on December 25, threatened to resign from the party, along with other party leaders, if Revanth Reddy, who has a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background, is made the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

