Harassed by money lenders, Jaipur-based jeweller, kin end life

A Jaipur-based jeweller killed himself along with his wife and two sons on Friday. According to a note recovered from them, the family was under debt and was harassed by lenders.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (East) Manoj Choudhary said that the man was 45 years old while his wife was 41. The elder son, 23, was preparing for the recruitment exam of police constable and the younger, 20, had taken the medical entrance examination on September 13.

Choudhary said that the police came to know about the incident around 9 am. A team of forensic science, police from Kanota police station, and other senior officials rushed to spot.

“The family belonged to Alwar and was living in Jamdoli area of Jaipur for last five years,” the police officer said. He said that debt and pressure from lenders were the reason behind their extreme step.

“Probe hints that the jeweller was under pressure as those who had purchased gold from him are not paying him the money and those from whom he had taken money were creating pressure on him and were allegedly threatening him. The exact amount of money taken is yet to be verified. A case has been registered under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code against four persons who were called at the police station and are being quizzed,” Choudhary said.

A suicide note has also been recovered from the spot in which the jeweller had shared his ordeal.

“I am taking my life in all my senses and so is my family. Due to loss in my business, I had taken money from some people but they were creating pressure on me and even after demanding they were not giving me extra time to repay the money because of which my entire family is under severe mental stress. Nobody is listening to us. I am responsible for all the loss and not any other family member,” the note read.

It further added, “Those whom I had lent money are not returning while my lenders come home and abuse us.”

One of the family members said that his nephew had suffered a severe loss in business and was planning to sell his shop to repay the loan. “One can only repay the loan once the shop is sold and somebody pays the money. Few lenders, including a woman, had come yesterday and abused the family members,” the family member added.

The police said they are recording the statements of neighbours and other family members to find out who all were visiting the victim family. The call details of the suspects would be obtained to check the frequency of calls.