Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Harassed by stalker, woman in MP’s Hoshangabad dies by suicide

Harassed by stalker, woman in MP’s Hoshangabad dies by suicide

A few days ago, the woman’s brother had beaten the alleged stalker for harassing his sister but her family did not lodge any complaint with the police.

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police arrested the alleged stalker late Tuesday night after the woman accused him in her suicide note. (Representative photo/Getty Images)

A 20-year-old woman died by suicide on Tuesday in Hoshangabad, 76 km north of Bhopal, after she was allegedly harassed by a stalker, police said.

Police arrested the alleged stalker Taleem Khan, 25, a photographer, late Tuesday night after the woman accused him in her suicide note, said Santosh Singh Gaur, superintendent of police (SP), Hoshangabad.

A few days ago, the woman’s brother beat Taleem Khan for allegedly harassing his sister but no police complaint was lodged by the family members, said the SP.

He said, “The woman, who was a first year student of Bachelor of Science (BSc), and the accused used to live in the same locality but they interacted a few times over Instagram. The woman used to treat him like her brother but Taleem started harassing her.”

“Taleem used to follow her and used to pass obscene comments. He was forcing her for marriage. The woman was upset with regular harassment and killed herself. She was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her room on Tuesday morning,” said Manju Chauhan, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Hoshangabad.

Taleem was arrested on Tuesday night for sexually harassing her and for abetting suicide. He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial remand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Poll outcome unlikely to impact ties between India and US: Shringla
Nov 04, 2020 15:48 IST
Delhi reporting third Covid-19 wave, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 04, 2020 15:14 IST
‘We won,’ declares Trump, vows to move Supreme Court to stop counting
Nov 04, 2020 15:12 IST
LIVE: Maharashtra govt allows cinema halls to open with 50% occupancy from Nov 5
Nov 04, 2020 16:53 IST

latest news

Covid lung damage caused by persistence of ‘abnormal cells’, say scientists
Nov 04, 2020 16:53 IST
Uttarakhand forest fire caused by funeral pyre, say residents; probe ordered
Nov 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Pakistan domestic cricketer tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 04, 2020 16:51 IST
Doctor allegedly kidnapped over extortion plaint against former deputy sarpanch
Nov 04, 2020 16:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.