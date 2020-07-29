Harassed by stalkers, Indore school girl ends life hours before passing class XII with flying colours

The girl had been threatened by the stalkers on the day she decided to take her own life. (HT Photo/Representative)

Harassed by stalkers, a 19-year old school girl allegedly died by suicide on Monday in Indore hours before she was declared to have scored 74% marks in class 12 examination, said police.

The incident didn’t come to light immediately as her parents assumed she might have ended her life fearing she might fail the examination. Later, police accepted a complaint from the deceased’s brother but didn’t lodge an FIR, as per family members.

“Police registered an FIR on the complaint of the girl’s brother on Tuesday and are investigating the matter. No arrest has been made so far,” said Yogesh Tomar, town inspector (TI), Chandan Nagar police station said on Wednesday.

“The 19-year-old girl, a resident of a locality in Indore, allegedly died by suicide early morning on Monday by hanging herself from the ceiling in her room. The girl’s father, who is a labourer, said he felt initially that she had done so out of fear of failure in the exam, the result for which was announced on Monday afternoon. They checked her result and found she had passed with 74% marks,” said the police inspector.

The police officer added that his brother later found out from his friends and neighbours that his sister was being stalked and harassed by a couple of men.

“Her brother came to know from neighbours and her friends that two men had been stalking and harassing her for a long time. One of the stalkers was exerting pressure on her to accept his offer for marriage with him. They also threatened the girl that they would kill her family, if she refused to accept the proposal. But the family was not aware of it,” the police inspector added.

It was also revealed that the stalkers had again threatened her a few hours before she ended her life.

The brother of the deceased said, “My father and I had gone to Dhar for some work on Sunday. My mother had gone outside to purchase something. My sister was alone at home when the two stalkers, who have criminal records against them, barged into my house and threatened my sister with dire consequences if she didn’t marry one of them. Later, at around 3 am on Monday, she ended her life.”