Harassed in public, teen scholar dies in road accident

: A 19-year-old woman, who scored 98% in Class 12 board examinations in 2018 and was pursuing a graduate degree in the United States, died in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr after being harassed by two men on a motorcycle, her family alleged on Tuesday.

Sudeeksha Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida’s Dadri, was on a motorcycle with her uncle on Monday when the two men on another bike began following them and performed stunts on the road, the family said. At one point, the men overtook them and applied the brakes suddenly, causing the young woman and her uncle to fall over, they said. Bhati suffered head injuries in the incident that took place around 9:30am. She died in a hospital later that day.

The incident sparked outrage with former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemning the incident and criticising the law and order situation in the state.

“Two persons on a Royal Enfield bike tried to overtake us multiple times. I applied brakes and slowed down my bike. But they continued doing stunts on the road. They suddenly came in front of us and applied brakes immediately. Our bike collided against the Enfield...I fell on one side. Sudeeksha fell on her back, received critical injuries on her head and died,” Satyendra Bhati, her uncle, said.

“I could not identify the suspects as I was so disturbed. I just noticed ‘Jaat’ written on the Enfield bike,” he said. The uncle added that he was the one driving the vehicle with Bhati on pillion.

The Bulandshahr police were yet to register a case in the matter till Tuesday night though a three-member SIT, led by circle officer (city) Diksha Singh and also comprising two crime branch officials, was formed to probe the incident.

The police and district administration contradicted the family’s version. Officials said Bhati’s minor brother was driving the motorcycle and that allegations of harassment did not come to light at the time of the incident. They said Bhati and her brother were not wearing helmets.

Later, a video clip surfaced, purportedly showing the police recording the minor’s statement from the accident spot.

Bulandshahr superintendent of police Atul Kumar Shrivastava said Bhati’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation was underway. “The matter of harassment had not come to light at the time of accident. We are probing the matter from all angles,” he said.

Bhati, a tea seller’s daughter who topped Bulandshahr district in humanities stream two years ago and won a Rs 3.8-crore scholarship, returned from the US in June in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, her family said. On August 20, she was set to return to Massachusetts, where she was pursuing a graduation course in entrepreneurship at Babson College.

Jitendra Bhati, the victim’s father, termed the incident a murder. “The incident took place as they harassed our daughter. She had dreams to work for the society and empower girls. From August 5, she also started online classes for local children. My daughter was scheduled to return to USA on August 20, and hence she wanted to meet her close relatives,” he said.

Subhash Singh, station house officer, Aurangabad, said a team visited Greater Noida to meet the woman’s family. “We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code once the team returns with the complaint,” he said. The police were scanning CCTV footage from the area.

The bike was driven by Bhati’s brother and the vehicle collided with another motorcycle due to traffic, said Ravindra Kumar, Bulandshar district magistrate. “Local police rushed the victim to CHC Aurangabad where she died. At the time of accident, her brother or any eyewitness had not shared information about harassment. We have launched a probe,” he said.

Bhati was the eldest of six siblings and lived in Deri Skaner village in Dadri. Her father runs a tea stall while mother is a homemaker. In 2011, she got admission in a residential school for meritorious and economically underprivileged students in Bulandshahr, from where she completed her Class 12 exams with 98%. She scored well in both SAT and TOEFL — competitive exams used by foreign universities in English-speaking countries to admit students — and subsequently secured a berth in Babson College.

“Sudiksha lost her life due to harassment which is shameful and condemnable. How will the daughters prosper? We demand the UP government to act against the criminals,” former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati tweeted.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said: “The incident in Bulandshahr displays the absence of fear of law in UP, and an atmosphere of insecurity among women in the state. It seems the administration does not take incidents like harassment of women seriously. There is need for sweeping changes. There should be zero tolerance towards crime against women.”