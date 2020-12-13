Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Haridwar teachers to be Uttarakhand govt’s Corona warriors for Mahakumbh 2021

Haridwar teachers to be Uttarakhand govt’s Corona warriors for Mahakumbh 2021

Over 30 government school teachers from the district have already been trained under the guidance of Haridwar chief medical officer, informed officials.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 18:23 IST

By Sandeep Rawat, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Renovation work at Har-Ki-Pauri ahead of Mahakumbh in Haridwar. (HT FILE PHOTO)

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Mahakumbh 2021 fair, which is scheduled to begin next year in Haridwar, teachers of government schools have been trained to generate awareness and sensitize locals, pilgrims on how to remain safe from the deadly virus.

Over 30 government school teachers from the district have already been trained under the guidance of Haridwar chief medical officer, informed officials.

These teachers will further spread awareness in Haridwar city and suburban areas to priests and saints in temples, ashrams, dharmashalas, traders, rickshaw pullers, and auto-drivers.

Anand Bharadwaj, chief education officer of Haridwar district said, “Under the supervision of chief medical officer, Haridwar, the selected teachers have been trained regarding the do’s, don’t, identification of Covid-19 symptoms, asymptomatic factors, home isolation procedure and how to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining distance. These teachers will act as our ‘Kumbh corona warriors’.”



He added that the respective government departments are assisting in ensuring that the targeted people arrive at the training centres so that maximum number of can be sensitized and be prepared ahead of Mahakumbh mela next month.

The district administration is keen on keeping the services of these trained teachers till the final months of Mahakumbh fair in March-April.

Also read: Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway

Trader associations, priests’ community, transport associations and hotel associations have welcomed this Kumbh-oriented Covid-19 safety training module.

Sanjay Chopra, president of Small-scale Traders Association said, “We aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Mahakumbh, and we are willing to cooperate with the district administration in any capacity.”

While Ganga Sabha, which manages affairs of sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri and comprises teerth purohits, said that it is imperative that social distancing is practised strictly as Mahakumbh is approaching and any workshop or programme that the government, district and mela administration organize will help in mass sensitization.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ministers in huddle as farmers threaten to block Delhi-Jaipur highway
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh
Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers on December 14
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
LIVE| Tomar expresses gratitude to farmers from Uttarakhand supporting new laws
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Happy Birthday Venkatesh: New Telugu project F3 announced, see poster
by Haricharan Pudipeddi
Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency nears end
by Associated Press | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Restaurant, organic food at eco-friendly women’s haat in Sirmaur
by Gaurav Bisht
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.