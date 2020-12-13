Haridwar teachers to be Uttarakhand govt’s Corona warriors for Mahakumbh 2021

In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19 during the Mahakumbh 2021 fair, which is scheduled to begin next year in Haridwar, teachers of government schools have been trained to generate awareness and sensitize locals, pilgrims on how to remain safe from the deadly virus.

Over 30 government school teachers from the district have already been trained under the guidance of Haridwar chief medical officer, informed officials.

These teachers will further spread awareness in Haridwar city and suburban areas to priests and saints in temples, ashrams, dharmashalas, traders, rickshaw pullers, and auto-drivers.

Anand Bharadwaj, chief education officer of Haridwar district said, “Under the supervision of chief medical officer, Haridwar, the selected teachers have been trained regarding the do’s, don’t, identification of Covid-19 symptoms, asymptomatic factors, home isolation procedure and how to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing masks and maintaining distance. These teachers will act as our ‘Kumbh corona warriors’.”

He added that the respective government departments are assisting in ensuring that the targeted people arrive at the training centres so that maximum number of can be sensitized and be prepared ahead of Mahakumbh mela next month.

The district administration is keen on keeping the services of these trained teachers till the final months of Mahakumbh fair in March-April.

Trader associations, priests’ community, transport associations and hotel associations have welcomed this Kumbh-oriented Covid-19 safety training module.

Sanjay Chopra, president of Small-scale Traders Association said, “We aim to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Mahakumbh, and we are willing to cooperate with the district administration in any capacity.”

While Ganga Sabha, which manages affairs of sanctum sanctorum of Brahamkund, Har-Ki-Pauri and comprises teerth purohits, said that it is imperative that social distancing is practised strictly as Mahakumbh is approaching and any workshop or programme that the government, district and mela administration organize will help in mass sensitization.