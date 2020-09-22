Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs on sit-in outside Parliament refuse deputy chairman’s tea

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh on Tuesday met eight opposition lawmakers, who staged an all-night sit-in on the lawns of Parliament after they were suspended a day earlier for the remainder of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session for their protest against the passage of two of the three contentious farm bills in the upper House on Sunday. He offered the lawmakers tea and snacks even as the latter appeared unwilling to end their protest.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, who is among the eight, said the issue is not about personal equations but concerns for farmers. He added they are protesting to protect the farmers’ rights and against the way the “black laws“ were passed in Parliament in violation of rules and procedures following the rejection of their demand for putting the bills to vote.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Harivansh’s large-heartedness in offering tea to the suspended lawmakers and congratulated him.

Singh, Derek O’Brien, and Dola Sen (Trinamool Congress); Congress’s Rajeev Satav, Syed Nasir Hussain, and Ripun Borah; and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the Communist Party of India (M) were suspended for seven days for “gross disorderly conduct”. They stormed the Well of the House and charged towards Harivansh, who was presiding over the proceedings on Sunday. Parliament marshals formed a double-layered barricade to protect Harivansh.

The lawmakers were angry as their demand for the division of votes on the bills was ignored. The bills were passed by voice vote while the opposition wanted them to be referred to a select committee.

Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu called Sunday a “really a bad day for the Rajya Sabha” and said he was worried that Harivansh would have been harmed also. He said his deputy was also abused and the Rule Book was thrown at him.

Naidu on Monday named O’Brien and repeatedly requested him to leave the House. O’Brien refused to go, while opposition members demanded that they be heard as well. Naidu also rejected the no-confidence motion against Harivansh.

The suspended lawmakers refused to leave the House on Monday calling the action against them unilateral. They said the version of what had transpired was not considered. They brought bedsheets, snacks, and water, and began the sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament House.

The suspension triggered a fresh confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress as they accused each other of violating democratic norms. The Congress said the lawmakers were suspended without being heard and accused Harivansh of muzzling and throttling the voices of the opposition parties at the behest of the Prime Minister’s Office.

This is the highest number of lawmakers to be suspended from the Upper House since 2010. Seven lawmakers from three parties were barred for the rest of their session over their protests against the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2010.