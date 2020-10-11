Harsh Vardhan dismisses rumors of working-class getting Covid-19 vaccine on priority

Vardhan had earlier assured that the government is working towards ensuring the vaccine dose for all citizens as soon as it is out (Dr Harsh Vardhan/HT Photo )

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday dismissed the rumours that the government will vaccinate the young and working-class against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on priority so that they can start contributing to the economy right away.

“Prioritisation of groups to be vaccinated shall be based on key considerations, first is occupational hazard at the risk of exposure to the infection and second is the risk of developing severe disease and increased mortality,” the health minister said during his weekly Sunday Samvad.

Vardhan had earlier assured that the government is working towards ensuring the vaccine dose for all citizens as soon as it is out. “Our government is working round the clock to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines, once they are ready. Our utmost priority is how to ensure vaccine for each and everybody in the country,” he had said.

During his previous address, he had said that a list of citizen groups that would require vaccines immediately is being prepared by the health ministry in collaboration with the state governments and a high-level expert body is looking into ensuring equitable distribution.

He had said that the states have been told to submit lists of priority population groups that need to receive vaccine first -- doctors, nurses, sanitation staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers etc. of both private and government sector will be a part of the list.

He advised the people to be cautious against fake news and social media. “Covid-19 fact check unit in the Press Information Bureau under the I&B ministry is regularly scanning social media platforms for Covid-19 related fake news,” he added, and urged people to report any fake news that they spot.