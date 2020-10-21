Harsh Vardhan launches CuRED, CSIR partnered clinical trials website

CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs (CuRED) provides information about the drugs, diagnostics and devices including the current stage of the trials (PTI)

Union health and science and technology minister Harsh Vardhan launched CuRED, a website that gives comprehensive info about the numerous Covid-19 clinical trials that the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is engaged in partnership with industry, other government departments and ministries.

CSIR Ushered Repurposed Drugs (CuRED) provides information about the drugs, diagnostics and devices including the current stage of the trials, partnering institutions,their role in the trials and other details, as per a release by the Science & Technology Ministry.

Harsh Vardhan lauded CSIR’s efforts in being at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 and giving priority to clinical trials, generating data for their regulatory approval, and helping launch drugs and diagnostics in the market.

CSIR is exploring multiple combination clinical trials of anti-virals with host directed therapies for the potential treatment of Covid-19. It is working with the The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy(AYUSH Ministry) for conducting clinical trials of AYUSH drugs. It has also undertaken safety & efficacy trials of AYUSH prophylactics and therapeutics based on individual plant-based compounds and in combination.

In addition to these, CSIR is also involved in clinical trials of diagnostics and devices.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research(DSIR), DG-CSIR, Dr Ranjana Aggarwal, Dir. National Institute of Science ,Technology, and Development Studies(NISTADS) and Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Senior Principal Scientist and Head, Science Communication and Dissemination Directorate CSIR HQ, were present for the occasion.

CSIR Directors, Heads of Departments, and scientists involved in clinical trials joined the event virtually.