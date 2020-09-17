Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi govt to protest farm bills

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has quit the Modi government hours after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday announced in the Lok Sabha that the minister will quit in protest against the three farm bills tabled by the Centre in Parliament.

Harsimrat Badal is the only SAD representative in the Modi government. The Punjab party is the oldest BJP ally.

On Tuesday, the SAD voted against the contentious farm bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha.

Three farm sector-related ordinances were cleared by the Union cabinet recently and the corresponding bills were tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday. One of them -- the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020 -- was taken up for a discussion and passed by a voice vote.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, participating in the debate, had described the bills as anti-farmer and said that the Centre never consulted his party before the ordinances were framed.