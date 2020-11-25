Haryana blocks borders as farmers march to Delhi protesting against agri laws

Farmers gathered on Chandigarh-Delhi Highway in Ambala on Wednesday, to proceed to Delhi for staging a demonstration. (ANI)

Heavy police have been deployed on the NH44 near Shahbad town of Kurukshetra district in Haryana to stop farmers who were moving towards Delhi to join the national protest against the farm laws.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Sharandeep Kaur, accompanied by Superintendent of People Himanshu Garg, has reached Shahbad to review the situation.

Thousands of farmers, led by BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, started their journey on tractor trailers, cars and bikes to reach Delhi from Mohra grain market in Ambala district.

Upon being stopped by police and district administration in Ambala, the farmers removed the barricades forcibly and moved forward.

As they entered Kurukshetra district, the farmers from the area also joined them.

However, district administration of Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts have also blocked the state border to prevent farmers from Punjab from entering Haryana.

“Yes, the police have been deployed at the state border in Cheeka of Kaithal district and the farmers from Punjab will not be allowed to enter Haryana,” said Kaithal SP Shahank Kumar Sawan.

Leaders associated with the BKU (Charuni) urged their supporters to reach Mohra grain market in Ambala by Wednesday morning.

The messages were being circulated on social media the BKU leaders making repeated appeals to farmers to reach the grain market to ensure a huge gathering, a day before the scheduled Delhi-Koonch (Delhi March) call given by several farmer unions of the country for a national level protest against farm laws on November 26 and 27. Per information, the farmers will stop their cavalcade at Gharaunda in Karnal for night stay.