Haryana bypoll: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt trails from Baroda seat

Congress candidate Indu Raj is leading over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contender and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt from the Baroda Assembly constituency for a by-election to the Haryana Legislative Assembly, as per the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday.

As of noon, Indu Raj is leading with 17,827 votes, while Dutt has 13,985 votes.

The counting of votes for the Baroda Assembly by-poll in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.

The fate of 14 candidates, including seven Independents, will be decided today.

According to the EC, 68 per cent of the 1.81 lakh electors exercised their franchise on November 3.