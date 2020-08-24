Sections
Home / India News / Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tests positive for Covid-19

Earlier today, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two other BJP MLAs had tested positive for coronavirus.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File photo)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has requested his close contacts to immediately go into isolation.

“I was tested for Novel Corona Virus today. My test report has returned positive. I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta and two other BJP MLAs had tested positive for coronavirus. In two days, the monsoon session is set to begin in Haryana. Gupta represents the Panchkula seat, while Goel and Kumar are legislators from Ambala City and Indri, respectively.

Six assembly staffers have also tested positive for the disease.



“The assembly speaker and MLAs Aseem Goel and Ram Kumar have tested positive for coronavirus,” Haryana health minister Anil Vij, who is also the state’s home minister, told PTI.

