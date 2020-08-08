Sections
Home / India News / Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, sister

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, sister

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar with the father and sister of Sushant Singh Rajput (ANI photo)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad on Saturday.

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. After much deliberation and appeal from fans and politicians, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and registered FIRs against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others on Thursday evening.

Bihar’s Gagandeep Gambhir, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2004 batch, will supervise the team investigating the death of the actor.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lanka de Silva appointed interim coach of Sri Lankan women’s team
Aug 08, 2020 17:15 IST
A calmer you, by Sonal Kalra: Chalo beta, namaste karo!
Aug 08, 2020 17:18 IST
Jalandhar gets 1st govt covid lab tomorrow
Aug 08, 2020 17:15 IST
Swollen rivers, flood-like situation in several parts of Karnataka due to heavy rainfall
Aug 08, 2020 17:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.