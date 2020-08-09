Sections
Haryana govt planning to set up modern libraries in rural areas: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said the Haryana government will set up modern libraries for students in rural areas if panchayats provide some land for the purpose.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 21:55 IST

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh

The deputy chief minister said the state government will initiate many other steps in the coming months for the betterment of education facilities in rural areas. (File photo for representation)

He said these libraries will be fully equipped and help youths in villages to prepare for competitive exams. Chautala, who also holds the panchayat portfolio, in a statement said that he has set a target of opening modern libraries in every village.

He called upon all village panchayats to give a room or two or some space in their villages for setting up libraries.

“The state government will build a modern library at its own expense. The students in the rural areas can immensely benefit from these libraries,” he said.



Chautala said he had also pushed the idea when he was a Member of Parliament between 2014 and 2019.

The deputy chief minister said the state government will initiate many other steps in the coming months for the betterment of education facilities in rural areas.

“In the education sector, we need to make full use of technology and the government is doing continuous work in this direction. The state government is taking steps in constructing Sanskriti model schools in each block on the pattern of central government model schools and to make primary schools bag free,” he said.

