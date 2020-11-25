Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Haryana govt to seal borders with Punjab ahead of farmers’ stir

Haryana govt to seal borders with Punjab ahead of farmers’ stir

The national working group of the All-India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said the move highlighted the “repression unleashed by the BJP government in Haryana”, and alleged that 31 farm leaders have been arrested, so far.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 06:38 IST

By HT Correspondent and agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Farmers in some states, especially Punjab, are protesting the farm laws, fearing that these could erode their bargaining power and create a monopoly for big firms in the long run (PTI)

Ahead of the farmers’ protest march to the national Capital against the Centre’s farm laws, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that the borders with Punjab will remain sealed on November 26 and 27.

Farmers in some states, especially Punjab, are protesting the farm laws, fearing that these could erode their bargaining power and create a monopoly for big firms in the long run.

“Borders with Punjab will be sealed for the two days,” said Khattar, adding that the decision was taken to maintain law and order in the state.

The national working group of the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said the move highlighted the “repression unleashed by the BJP government in Haryana”, and alleged that 31 farm leaders have been arrested, so far.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said: “Legitimate demands of farmers cannot be suppressed. Arresting leaders from their homes at night cannot be justified and the government should release the arrested leaders at the earliest.”

Meanwhile, the Centre has invited representatives of over 30 protesting farmers’ organisations from Punjab for talks on December 3.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress veteran Ahmed Patel passes away due to Covid-19 complications
Nov 25, 2020 06:42 IST
Delhi air quality may hit severe zone again
Nov 25, 2020 05:28 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 25, 2020 01:28 IST
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry brace as cyclone Nivar nears
Nov 25, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

His role in strengthening Congress will be remembered: PM Modi condoles Ahmed Patel’s death
Nov 25, 2020 06:41 IST
Haryana govt to seal borders with Punjab ahead of farmers’ stir
Nov 25, 2020 06:38 IST
‘Early mutation made Covid harder to stop
Nov 25, 2020 06:36 IST
MJ Akbar, Priya Ramani reject settlement
Nov 25, 2020 06:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.