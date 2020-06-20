Haryana inches toward becoming 9th state with over 10,000 cases: Covid-19 state tally

Coronavirus cases in the country near a grim milestone as the number of infections near the 4 lakh-mark. On Saturday, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country jumped to 395,048 with 213,830 people who have been cured from the disease or have been discharged from the hospitals. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 12,948.

Haryana could soon become the ninth state with over 10,000 coronavirus cases. On Saturday, the state Covid-19 tally here jumped to 9,743. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal are the states where Covid-19 cases are over 10,000.

Here’s looking at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers

Top 10 worst hit states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 124,331 on Saturday. As many as 5,893 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 62,773 have recovered.

Also read: India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 54,449 in the southern state. Six hundred and sixty-six people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 30,271 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 53,116 on Saturday, 23,569 patients have recovered here while 2,035 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 26,141 on Saturday. The state has seen 18,159 people recover from coronavirus while 1,618 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 15,785 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 9,638 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 488.

Rajasthan

Coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have jumped to 14,156. The state Covid-19 death toll stands at 333 while over 10,997 people have recovered from the deadly contagion here.

West Bengal

The state Covid-19 tally zoomed to 13,090 on Saturday. West Bengal has seen 529 coronavirus deaths till date while 7,303 people have recovered here.

Madhya Pradesh

The state has seen its Covid-19 tally jump to 11,582 on Saturday. As many as 8,748 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh while 495 people have died.

Haryana

The state has over 9,700 coronavirus cases and will soon become the ninth in the country to have more than 10,000 coronavirus cases. Over 4,000 people have recovered from the deadly contagion here while 144 people have died.

Karnataka

The southern Indian state has witnessed over 8,200 coronavirus cases till date with 124 fatalities. The number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered in the state has jumped to 5,210.

Situation in other states

Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 7,181 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 7,961 Covid-19 cases till date. Telangana has 6,526 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,600-mark. In Odisha, cases stand at 4,677 while Assam has reported 4,904 cases till date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,800-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Manipur, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.