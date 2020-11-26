Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Haryana ‘love jihad’ panel will study what other states did, says Anil Vij

Haryana ‘love jihad’ panel will study what other states did, says Anil Vij

Uttar Pradesh approves 10 years of imprisonment for those who are found guilty of religious conversion by marriage.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said a three-member panel has been set up to frame laws against ‘love jihad’. (PTI)

The Haryana government has set up a three-member drafting committee which will frame laws on ‘love jihad’, home minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. The committee will also study the laws brought in by other states.

The committee comprises home secretary T L Satyaprakash (IAS), ADGP Navdeep Sing Virk (IPS) and Deepak Manchanda Additional Advocate General, Haryana.

 

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a draft ordinance which prescribes up to 10 years of imprisonment for those who are found guilty of religious conversion by marriage, coercion, deceit or enticement. Those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate, according to the draft ordinance which would become law after its promulgation by the state Governor.The term ‘love jihad’ has not been mentioned.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh announced that it will bring in the next session of the assembly a bill to check incidents of “love jihad”.The new proposed law mentioned that conversion for marriage by force, fraud, lure or instigation would be punishable by a maximum jail term of five years. If such forced conversion is proved, then the marriage concerned shall be declared null and void and anyone who assisted or was a part of the conversion exercise shall be treated at par with the main accused, the proposed bill added.

Karnataka and Bihar are also mulling similar laws.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

12 years since 26/11: Indian Coast Guard set to become 200-vessel strong force
Nov 26, 2020 10:19 IST
Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects
Nov 26, 2020 09:11 IST
Punjab farmers take alternative routes to Delhi besides Haryana highways
Nov 26, 2020 09:33 IST
Pak rubs it in, lets Lashkar front sked prayer meeting for 10 terrorists
Nov 26, 2020 09:23 IST

latest news

Suhana Khan goes boho-chic in a crop top and long skirt. See photo
Nov 26, 2020 10:26 IST
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway awaits state government’s nod to resume services
Nov 26, 2020 10:25 IST
Champions League wrap: Bayern, Man City win to advance to final 16
Nov 26, 2020 10:23 IST
Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai tests positive for Covid-19
Nov 26, 2020 10:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.