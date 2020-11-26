Haryana ‘love jihad’ panel will study what other states did, says Anil Vij

The Haryana government has set up a three-member drafting committee which will frame laws on ‘love jihad’, home minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. The committee will also study the laws brought in by other states.

The committee comprises home secretary T L Satyaprakash (IAS), ADGP Navdeep Sing Virk (IPS) and Deepak Manchanda Additional Advocate General, Haryana.

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a draft ordinance which prescribes up to 10 years of imprisonment for those who are found guilty of religious conversion by marriage, coercion, deceit or enticement. Those wishing to change their religion after marriage need to apply to the district magistrate, according to the draft ordinance which would become law after its promulgation by the state Governor.The term ‘love jihad’ has not been mentioned.

Last week, Madhya Pradesh announced that it will bring in the next session of the assembly a bill to check incidents of “love jihad”.The new proposed law mentioned that conversion for marriage by force, fraud, lure or instigation would be punishable by a maximum jail term of five years. If such forced conversion is proved, then the marriage concerned shall be declared null and void and anyone who assisted or was a part of the conversion exercise shall be treated at par with the main accused, the proposed bill added.

Karnataka and Bihar are also mulling similar laws.