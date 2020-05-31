Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Haryana releases Unlock 1 guidelines: Interstate movement of people allowed

Haryana releases Unlock 1 guidelines: Interstate movement of people allowed

Haryana has also allowed reopening of malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship from June 8

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:43 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Traffic jams were witnessed at Haryana Delhi borders in the past few days due to restrictions imposed by the state. (HT Photo)

The Haryana government has allowed interstate and inter-district movement of people and goods starting Monday to facilitate a three-phased exit from lockdown as directed by the centre. As per the guidelines released for the first phase of unlock-1, the state transport department will issue a time table of interstate and inter-district bus routes which may be revised from time to time. The permission for interstate movement is likely to provide big relief to daily commuters from satellite towns of Gurgaon and Faridabad, who travel to Delhi for work.

The guidelines state that taxis and cabs will continue to ply in accordance with the existing standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Sporting activities can now be started from 5 am instead of earlier 7 am, as per the guidelines.

In line with other relaxations offered by the Central notification released on Saturday, the state will allow reopening of religious places, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services apart from shopping malls from June 8, in accordance with the SoPs that will be released by the Central ministry of health and family welfare.



The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

State has allowed weddings with a maximum of 50 guests and last rites with a maximum of 20 attendees. Other events necessitating large public gatherings or congregations continue to remain prohibited.

District magistrates have the liberty to impose additional restrictions on the movement of individuals from 9 pm to 5 am except for essential services in their respective areas using powers under Section 144 of the CrPC.

The public is advised to compulsorily wear face masks in public places, places of work and while using transport.

The guidelines say that the state government will open the restricted areas in a phased manner in accordance with the provisions of the National Disaster Management Act.

The lockdown will continue in the state’s containment zones till June 30.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Applicants to get driving licences on same day in Jalandhar
Jun 01, 2020 02:15 IST
Haryana: No curbs on interstate movement from today
Jun 01, 2020 02:10 IST
Captain Amarinder Singh lauds wheat procurement of 128 lakh tonnes amid lockdown
Jun 01, 2020 02:11 IST
Medical students urge CM to roll back MBBS fee hike in Punjab
Jun 01, 2020 02:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.