Has left a void: PM Modi condoles ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's death

Has left a void: PM Modi condoles ex-Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s death

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for more than a week after developing post-Covid-10 complications.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday mourned the loss of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He was 74.

“Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is no more among us. His demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country,” PM Modi tweeted.

Singh, who had resigned from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday, was undergoing treatment at AIIMS for more than a week after developing post-Covid-10 complications. He was critically ill and was put on a ventilator late on Friday.

The former Union minister for rural development had resigned from the RJD, apparently peeved over his marginalisation in the party in the last few years.



President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his condolences to the late leader’s family and followers.

“The passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic. An outstanding leader rooted to the ground, he was a true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India. Condolences to his family & followers, said the President.

Former chief minister of Bihar Lalu Prasad Yadav also reacted to the tragedy.

“Dear Raghuvansh Babu! What did you do? I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am speechless. I am sad. Will miss you very much,” said Yadav.

