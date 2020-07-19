Sections
Home / India News / Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress

Has Modi government accepted Chinese occupation in Ladakh? asks Congress

India and China have been in talks to reach consensus on easing tensions between the two armies in the Finger Area near Pangong Tso and Depsang plains, as well as pulling back weapons and equipment from “friction points” in other sectors in Ladakh.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 20:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Chinese are still inside Indian territory and that China isn’t ready to return to the pre-May 2020 position. (ANI)

The Congress used Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s recent statement that he cannot guarantee to what extent the border standoff with China in Ladakh would be resolved, to launch another attack on the government.

“What does this statement of the country’s Defense Minister mean that there is no guarantee of a solution through talks with China? Has the Modi government accepted the Chinese occupation that they cannot solve it?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked at a briefing.

Rajnath Singh had made the comment in Lukung near Pangong Tso lake on Friday while addressing troops.

Surjewala also said the Chinese are still inside Indian territory and that China isn’t ready to return to the pre-May 2020 position.



“China isn’t permitting Indian Armed Forces to patrol from patrolling point 10 to patrolling point 13. Third, China has occupied Indian territory up to 8 km between finger 4 to finger 8 and has 3,000 soldiers in our territory.

“China isn’t ready to restore the status quo ante and to return to the pre-May 2020 position. China has converted Ngari Gunsa civil airstrip on our border into military airstrip causing threat to our territorial integrity and placed over 20,000 Chinese soldiers on our border,” Surjewala said.

India and China have been in talks to reach consensus on easing tensions between the two armies in the Finger Area near Pangong Tso and Depsang plains, as well as pulling back weapons and equipment from “friction points” in other sectors.

On Saturday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had attacked the government over its handling of the standoff in Ladakh saying India will pay a huge price because of the government’s “cowardly actions”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panchkula man duped of ₹7 lakh on pretext of getting job in Singapore
Jul 19, 2020 20:52 IST
Ganpati at your doorstep: e-booking opens amidst Covid pandemic in Pune
Jul 19, 2020 20:49 IST
Three cops, staff nurse among 18 test positive for Covid-19 in Mohali
Jul 19, 2020 20:48 IST
PCMC collects Rs 1 crore in fines from lockdown violators
Jul 19, 2020 20:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.