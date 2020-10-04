Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Hathras case: 5 Samajwadi Party members allowed to enter village

Hathras case: 5 Samajwadi Party members allowed to enter village

This comes a day after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met her family after officials reopened the borders of the village.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Additional Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Kumar Awasthi meets the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman at Bulgadi village in Hathras. (PTI)

Authorities on Sunday allowed a five-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party to enter the village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, where a Dalit woman was gang-raped by the four upper-caste men. The leaders are expected to meet the 19-year-old woman’s family.

This comes a day after Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met her family after officials reopened the borders of the village. However, it is still heavily barricaded to limit visitors including media persons and opposition leaders coming to meet the woman’s family.

Gathered at the barricades, the Samajwadi Party leaders said they will not move away.

Rashtriya Lok Dal’s vice president Jayant Chaudhary is also expected to meet the family members during the day. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad is also on his way to Hathras.

The Hathras case has triggered nationwide outrage as the opposition is demanding Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as the chief minister. Following the woman’s death on September 29, the local police cremated her body at the dead of the night, sparking allegations from opposition parties that the BJP-led state government was trying to bury the evidence.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Oct 04, 2020 10:34 IST
Eye on China, Canada formulates new Indo-Pacific policy
Oct 04, 2020 11:36 IST
‘When will India get Covid-19 vaccine?’: Health minister to answer today
Oct 04, 2020 12:01 IST
Schools in Delhi to remain shut till October 31
Oct 04, 2020 12:18 IST

latest news

Melbourne beachgoers urged to comply with virus restrictions
Oct 04, 2020 12:23 IST
6 including BJP worker booked in MP for observing black day on Gandhi jayanti
Oct 04, 2020 12:16 IST
Prakash Javadekar gets hostile reception in Goa over Mhadei environmental clearance
Oct 04, 2020 12:14 IST
Sustainability costs money: Masaba Gupta
Oct 04, 2020 12:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.