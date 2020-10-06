Sections
Hathras case: Clash between Cong, Bhim Army workers in Chhattisgarh during protest

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 07:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Janjgir-Champa Chhattisgarh

The clashes took place after Bhim Army members started sloganeering against Congress members, said police. (ANI Photo)

The workers of the Congress party and activists of the Bhim Army clashed in Janjgir-Champa district of Chhattisgarh on Monday while holding a protest against the Hathras incident in which CBI probe has been ordered after a 19-year-old girl succumbed to injuries on September 29, a fortnight after allegedly being gang-raped.

The clashes took place after Bhim Army members started sloganeering against Congress members, said police.

“Congress workers were protesting against Hathras case. Meanwhile, Bhim Army members went there and started sloganeering against them, leading to the clash. Later police dispersed them,” said Lakhesh Kevat, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station while talking to the media.

Maeneka Pradhan, Sub District Magistrate (SDM) of Janjgir said, “We have received complaints from Mahila Congress demanding strict action against Bhim Army members. We are investigating the matter and strict action will be taken against all those who created ruckus here.”

