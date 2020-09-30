Sections
Home / India News / Hathras case: Kangana Ranaut expresses ‘immense faith’ in UP CM

Hathras case: Kangana Ranaut expresses ‘immense faith’ in UP CM

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 12:26 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar,

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. (PTI)

Expressing her “immense faith,” in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said she wants that the Hathras rapists to be executed in the same manner, in which the Priyanka Reddy’s rapists were punished.

She took to Twitter to give her opinion on the case and said she wants an “emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice,” for the Hathras rapists.

“I have immense faith in @myogiadityanath ji, just how Priyanka Reddy rapists were shot dead on the very spot they raped and burnt her alive we want the same emotional, instinctive and impulsive justice for #HathrasHorror #HathrasHorrorShocksIndia,” she tweeted.

Priyanka Reddy was a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad who was gang raped and murdered in November 2019.



Also read | Hathras gang-rape: PM Modi speaks to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, seeks strict action

The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, died on Tuesday morning, at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The woman was gang-raped in Hathras on September 14, 2020, and was admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital for better healthcare facilities.

All the four accused involved on September 14 gang-rape have been arrested.

