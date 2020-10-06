‘Hathras case of huge importance’, Supreme Court tell UP: Key highlights of hearing

Demonstrators hold placards and stand near a mural on a street as they protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras (UP), in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a petition seeking an investigation into the role of the police in the alleged gang-rape case of a Dalit woman by the four upper-caste men in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. During the hearing, the court described the crime as “horrible and an extraordinary incident”.

It also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to clarify whether adequate protection is being given to the witnesses in the case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, was hearing the petition.

The woman succumbed to the brutal injuries on September 29 at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. She was cremated by the state authorities in the dead of the night triggering massive outrage and criticism across the country.

Here are the key highlights of the hearing:

1. “We want to know from you (UP government) whether the witness protection plan is in place. File an affidavit,” CJI Bobde told solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who was representing the state government.

2. The top court also sought details of the scope of proceedings before Allahabad High Court. “We want to widen the high court proceedings and make it more relevant,” CJI Bobde said.

3. It also asked the state to ascertain whether or not the family of the victim has access to a lawyer.

4. It questioned the locus of some petitioners and said it is hearing them as the Hathras case is of huge importance.

5. “Narratives after narratives being spread in Hathras case, this needs to be stopped,” Solicitor Mehta informed the court.

6. Mehta on the state’s behalf informed the Supreme Court that a probe in Hathras gang-rape case may be conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under the supervision of the top court.

7. “CBI probe in Hathras case will ensure no vested interests will be able to create fake, false narrative with oblique motives,” said Mehta.