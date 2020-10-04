Hathras case updates: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village

A family member of the victim at their home in Bool Garhi, Hathras, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, October 3, 2020. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Police in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district baton-charged several workers of the Samajwadi Party on Sunday as they clashed with the force even as their leaders met the family members of the 19-year-old Dalit woman who was gang-raped earlier in the month. A few Rashtriya Janata Dal workers were injured in the clash between the Samajwadi Party supporters and police deployed in the barricaded area.

A swarm of political leaders paid a visit to the woman’s family a day after Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met them and assured them of their support. Several opposition parties have called for the resignation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who has recommended a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the gang-rape and death of the woman.

Here are all the key developments:

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reaches victim’s village

After being stopped by the police on his way earlier today, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad reached Hathras village to meet the family of 19-year-old victim. Azad had attempted to accompany the woman’s family from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh on Saturday but was detained by UP police midway and put under house arrest.

Lathicharge between Samajwadi Party workers

On Sunday, reports of lathicharge also emerged from Hathras village after members of Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal clashed with police deployed in the barricaded area.

Hathras victim cremated at night on orders from top officials, alleges SP

Alleging that the late night cremation was a direction from a top official, former MP and Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav said the body of 19-year-old gang-rape victim was cremated in night and her was family denied the right to see their daughter for a final time. A probe by sitting judge of Supreme Court is required, Yadav said.

Family seeks SC-monitored inquiry, rejects call for a CBI probe

Family members of the Hathras victim have said they are against a CBI investigation and sought a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry.

Earlier in the day, ‘upper caste’ members attended a mahapanchayat called by former Hathras MLA Rajveer Pehalwanin in Hathras city and welcomed Adityanath’s recommendation for a CBI probe.