Hathras gang-rape accused taken to Gujarat for lie detector test and brain mapping

CBI was handed over investigation in the case of gang rape and brutalisation of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. (PTI Photo)

The four accused in the Hathras gang rape and murder case were taken to Gandhi Nagar in Gujarat for polygraph test and brain mapping. Earlier on Saturday, they were released from Aligarh jail and taken by the CBI team, escorted by Hathras police, for their journey to Gandhi Nagar.

The accused will be brought back to Aligarh jail after their tests are conducted.

“The accused will be subjected to polygraph test and brain mapping in Gandhi Nagar. They will return to the jail after the tests,” said Alok Singh, superintendent at Aligarh jail.

The four accused -- Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu and Lavkush Sikarwar -- are from Boolagarhi village under Chandpa police station of Hathras district.

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was assaulted, gang-raped on September 14 in the village and she died on September 29 at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The investigation was handed over to CBI and the Allahabad high court is monitoring the probe after direction from the Supreme Court.

CBI team has recently resumed their probe into the incident which triggered a national outrage against the handling of the case by the Uttar Pradesh police. On Thursday, a few members of the CBI team reached the house of the victim and interacted with the family members.

On Wednesday, the CBI team visited the residence of the accused as part of its investigation.

The team members also questioned Chotu, a village boy, who was the first to reach the crime spot in the village.

During their more than a month long investigation, CBI has interrogated family members of the four accused. The team also went to Aligarh jail, where all these accused are lodged, and JN Medical College of Aligarh and interacted with doctors and staff involved in treatment of the victim who was in the medical college till September 28, before she was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.